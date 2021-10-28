NCDOT needs public feedback for bridge replacement project in Halifax, Northampton counties

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Plans are in the works to replace a bridge in Halifax and Northampton counties, but first, the North Carolina Department of Transportation wants to hear from you.

Crews will replace the 64-year-old bridge on N.C. 48 over the Roanoke River with a wider, modern structure along the existing one. The NCDOT said the new bridge will retain its two lanes, but the lanes will be wider for drivers.

Construction is expected to begin in 2025 and take up to two years to complete. The current bridge will remain open to traffic during construction, but the Gaston Boating Access area will be closed.

You can weigh in on the project here through Nov. 12.