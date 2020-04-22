NCDOT to close I-40 at Aviation Parkway Friday night until Monday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There are fewer cars traveling on North Carolina roads.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said as of April 5, traffic was down 40.5 percent statewide since the stay-at-home orders went into effect.

Locally at the Interstate 40/Aviation Parkway interchange, traffic was down 54 percent as of two weeks ago.

Since that is the case, the NCDOT has made the decision to close both direction of I-40 at Aviation Parkway to demolish the old bridge over the highway. The closure goes into place Friday at 8 p.m. and should last through Monday at 5 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured off and back on the interstate. Westbound traffic will still be able to turn right at the exit to get to the airport. Eastbound traffic will have to get off at Airport Boulevard exit 284.

The closure will allow NCDOT to get the work done faster and in one weekend rather than doing several overnight closures.

