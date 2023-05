KNGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Friday morning.

The crash happened Friday morning at 3:34 a.m. at US-64 BUS E near Knightdale just before Interstate 87.

NCSHP confirmed to CBS 17 that the crash involved a fatality. It is unknown if one person or multiple people are involved.

The road reopened at 6:37 a.m.

