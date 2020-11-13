New Aviation Parkway bridge over I-40 opening this weekend

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Traffic will be shifted to a new bridge over Interstate 40 at Aviation parkway this weekend.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation opened the western half back in April.
Work is scheduled to begin Saturday around 6 a.m. and wrap up by the end of the day.
Drivers can expect closures up to 30 minutes at a time Saturday. The exits at Aviation Parkway will also be closed to allow crews to restripe the ramp connections to Aviation Parkway to allow for traffic to be shifted.
Drivers can take Airport Boulevard as an alternate route.
The NCDOT said the final phase of this project is to complete the construction of the median north and south of the bridge. The project is estimated to finish in Spring 2021.
