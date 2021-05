RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – No one was injured, but traffic along Interstate 440 was affected after a dump truck flipped over on Wake Forest Road Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday. The dump truck flipped just off an exit ramp off of I-440 at Wake Forest Road.

Traffic was backed up along the exit ramp on the interstate but was hardly affected on Wake Forest Road. The truck was not blocking any lanes.

No one was injured in the crash.