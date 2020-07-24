Northbound lanes of I-85 closed in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Northbound Interstate 85 was closed in Durham late Thursday night and into Friday morning, police said.
Durham police said on Twitter around 11 p.m. that the northbound lanes were closed. Traffic was being routed back onto Avondale Drive.
A CBS 17 crew observed a large law enforcement presence.
No information was available as to why I-85 north was closed.
