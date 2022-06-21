GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced Tuesday it plans to continue its overnight roadwork and stoppages Monday-Friday for the time being on Interstate 40 to shift the westbound roadway.

NCDOT said its crews may stop traffic on I-40 East for as long as 30 minutes at a time between midnight and 5 a.m. on weeknights for the next two weeks as it works “to shift to the westbound side following the Fourth of July holiday.”

The stoppages are said to ensure crews can work safely on removing the old East Garner Road bridge over the interstate, a release from NCDOT said.

Finally, the NCDOT said drivers should anticipate this activity and “be prepared to stop for the work operations during the overnight hours”.