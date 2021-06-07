Oxford roundabout project to close intersection for 8 weeks

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Department of Transportation contract crews will start building a roundabout on Monday at the intersection of Main Street and Spring Street in Oxford.

The $200,000 project will take about eight weeks to complete, with the roundabout opening in August.

During construction, drivers will follow a posted detour along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Hillsboro Street/Williamsboro Street, and Gilliam Street.

Roundabouts improve safety for drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists. They also help reduce the congestion and backups more typically found at traditional intersections with stop signs and traffic signals.

The NCDOT has produced a video showing how roundabouts work and improve overall safety. More details can also be found by visiting the department’s roundabout webpage.