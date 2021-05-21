Part of Complete 540 construction leads to big road closure in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced a major upcoming road closure in Raleigh so crews can continue construction on the Complete 540 Project.

The project includes extending the Triangle Expressway (Toll N.C. 540) from N.C. Highway 55 Bypass to Interstate 40.

On or about May 24, Old McCullers Road will close from Advantage Way to Ten-Ten Road through the Fall of 2021. This is near the Wake Technical Community College – Southern Wake Campus.

Drivers will have to take a detour route until the road reopens in the fall. The detour will be Ten-Ten Road west to Fayetteville Road (U.S. 401), south on Fayetteville Road (U.S. 401), and then east to Old McCullers Road. The reverse will be used for detouring traffic in the opposite direction.

Residents along Old McCullers Road will maintain access throughout the scheduled closure.