RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the commute on Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh will be a little different for about a week’s time.

Beginning Monday, Raleigh Water will be conducting a right lane closure on the northbound side of Glenwood Ave. between Harvey St. and Underwood Elementary School.

A left lane closure will also be on the southbound side at the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Harvey St.

Officials said the closures will be making way for a planned sewer improvement project.

While the anticipated length of the closure is one week, Project Manager Matt Cotton said that may change depending on weather and other factors.

What to know about driving in the area

Access will remain open but drivers approaching this work area should expect traffic delays and are advised to avoid these areas if it is possible.

Motorists should be aware of all posted traffic signs, closed lanes, traffic cones and work crews.

What to know if you live in the area

Customers residing in these areas should not experience any interruption of services, according to Raleigh Water officials.

If an interruption of services does occur, impacted customers will be notified by Raleigh Water staff via phone call, property visit and/or doorhanger.