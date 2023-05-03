RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 40 in Raleigh near Jones Sausage Road.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation website, the crash was reported shortly after 3 a.m. near mile marker 303, which is the Jones Sausage Road exit.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed to CBS 17 that one person died in the crash.

The NCDOT said the three right lanes are closed leaving one lane open. The lanes are expected to reopen at 12 p.m.

CBS 17 crews saw a tow truck and a car that was severely damaged in the crash.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information.