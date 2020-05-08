Road work to impact traffic flow on I-40 from southeast Raleigh to Clayton this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Road work will impact traffic flow on Interstate 40 this weekend from southeast Raleigh to Clayton as part of the ongoing I-40 widening project.

Beginning Friday at 8 p.m., crews will close the ramps to and from I-40 West at Jones Sausage Road (exit 303). A detour will direct drivers on I-40 West to take exit 306A (U.S. Route 70 west) to access Jones Sausage Road near White Oak Crossing. Drivers on Jones Sausage Road will take Rock Quarry Road to access I-40 West.

The ramp from U.S. Route 70 Business to I-40 West will be closed at 8 p.m. Friday. Drivers will be detoured west on U.S. 70 up to South Saunders Street to access I-40 West.

I-40 West will also be down to one open lane between mile markers 301 and 306 during the following times:

• 8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday

• 8 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday

• 8 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday

While two lanes of I-40 West will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, drivers should find alternate routes if possible.

The closures are needed as new pavement tie-ins are made at Jones Sausage Road and U.S. 70 Business, and as I-40 West traffic is shifted into a temporary pattern closer to the median barrier wall on the new pavement between mile markers 301 and 306.

Work is scheduled to be completed by May 11 at 5 a.m., weather permitting.

Drivers should allow extra time to navigate the detour and pay attention while driving through the work zone.

More headlines from CBS17.com: