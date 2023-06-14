HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some lanes of Interstate 85 in Orange County will be closed nightly for roughly two weeks while crews repair a bridge that was damaged during a crash.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation on Wednesday said the southbound lanes of I-85 at Exit 165 will close from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. starting June 18.

Crews are fixing the N.C. Route 86 bridge that was damaged May 31.

While it is being repaired, N.C. 86 will be closed in both directions at its interchange with the interstate and traffic will be routed onto I-85.

Traffic south on I-85 will be routed up the exit ramp to N.C. 86 and then back down onto the ramp.

NCDOT says the closures are expected to last a couple of weeks.