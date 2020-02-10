NCDOT to begin major road project to widen I-95

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN)- The North Carolina Department of Transportation is expected to start a major road project along Interstate 95 this week.

Fifteen miles of the interstate will be widened and new bridges will replace aging bridges. The first bridge to come down is at exit 71 to Long Branch Road.

On Monday at 9 p.m., a contractor will close the bridge over I-95 so crews can begin demolishing it. The two-lane bridge will be replaced with a taller and longer bridge that will have three lanes.

The bridge will be closed for a year. Drivers will be able to exit at Long Branch Road but won’t be able to travel over the bridge. Instead, drivers will have to take a right.

Eventually, exit 71 ramps will be closed, requiring drivers to detour to exit 70 instead.

During this week, drivers traveling on Interstate 95 in Harnett County will get off at exit 71 and back on while the bridge is being demolished.

This work marks the first stage of a $404 million contract by the NCDOT to widen 15 miles of the interstate. After a rebuilt exit 71 is reopened, the Bud Hawkins Road bridge (exit 70) will close for the same kind of reconstruction for about a year.

The entire project is expected to be completed by 2024.

