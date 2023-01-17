DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A stretch of I-40 eastbound was moving slowly after a wreck involving an 18-wheeler took place Tuesday afternoon.

The accident, near mile marker 278 and NC-55, had backed up traffic for more than two miles as of 1:30 p.m.

According to Durham police, the crash took place shortly after 12:30 p.m. when the driver of a pickup truck struck an 18-wheeler.

The pickup truck was getting onto the eastbound I-40 on-ramp when it struck the semi. This collision spurred a bit of a domino effect as the 18-wheeler that was hit then hit into a second 18-wheeler that was on the interstate.

No injuries were reported in this crash.

During the investigation, three of four lanes were closed down, but all have reopened as of 2 p.m.