Stretch of Hillsborough Street in downtown Raleigh to close through the weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A stretch of Hillsborough Street in downtown Raleigh will be closed over the weekend while construction crews set up a crane and install signage, the City said Thursday.

The work is part of the 301 Hillsborough Street office project. Contractors will close Hillsborough Street between N. Dawson and N. Harrington streets. The closure will begin Friday at 6 p.m. and will last through Monday at 6 a.m., according to a news release.

Drivers heading westbound on Hillsborough Street will take a left on S. Dawson Street and then a right on W. Morgan Street. Drivers traveling east will take a right on S. Harrington Street and then a left on W. Morgan Street, the City said.

Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen conditions.