RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tuesday morning tractor trailer crash closed shut down several on Interstate 40 near Avent Ferry Road.

The tractor trailer crash happened at 5:31 a.m. on I-40 eastbound near mile marker 295, which is the Gorman Street exit.

Interstate 40 was closed in both directions near Avent Ferry Road. (Al Currie/CBS 17)

The North Carolina Department of Transportation website said all lanes of I-40 are closed in both directions between exits 293, I-440 and exit 295 Gorman Street.

Raleigh police said the driver of the tractor trailer is not injured. They did not say what caused the crash.

The road is expected to reopen at 9 a.m.

Drivers are asked to follow the direction of on-scene personnel and use the following detours: