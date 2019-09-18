Traffic Alert: 1 of 2 lanes blocked on US-1 northbound to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – We have a traffic alert for drivers traveling on US-1 northbound to Raleigh.

A crash happened near Ten-Ten Road and was blocking one of two northbound lanes as of 8:30 a.m.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation expects the crash to end around 9:30 a.m.

Traffic was barely moving as of 8:30 a.m. Drivers should take an alternate route or leave extra early.

