MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three out of four lanes are closed due to a traffic accident on Interstate 40 near the Aviation Parkway exit.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation website, the crash happened at 5:15 a.m. on I-40 near exit 285 in Morrisville.

NCDOT says three out of four lanes are closed and the impact to traffic is high.

Traffic cameras on the NCDOT’s website show cars backed up for miles. The traffic starts in Durham County at mile marker 282 near the Page Road exit and ends at mile marker 289 near the Wade Avenue exit.

As of 7:24 a.m., the lanes have not reopened.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information.