WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A traffic alert for drivers in Wake Forest on Monday.

Raleigh Water is set to close South White Street between East Owen Avenue and East Jones Avenue.

The closure will last from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Town officials say the closure is necessary to allow crews to install two water services.

A signed detour will be in place directing traffic around the work area.

Officials say delays are expected, so drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use an alternate route.