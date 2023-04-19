RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A collision on Interstate 540 closed Louisburg Road Wednesday morning and it reopened at 9:42 a.m.

At 8:27 a.m., a vehicle crash shut down I-540 westbound near US Highway 401, according to the NCDOT. The crash happened near mile marker 18 and involved five vehicles. The crash was cleared at 9:42 a.m.

NCDOT cameras show several ambulances and firetrucks responding to the scene. Police said no one has major injuries

Louisburg Road is closed and is expected to reopen at 10:27 a.m.

the cause of the crash is under investigation.