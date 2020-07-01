Traffic collision closes I-85 south near Henderson

Breaking News
HENDERSON, N.C (WNCN) – The southbound lanes of Interstate-85 near Henderson could be closed for hours on Tuesday due to a traffic collision, according to the NCDOT.

The collision occurred just after 11 a.m. near exit 213 for the US-158 Bypass.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said detour is in place:

Motorists must use exit 213 (US-158). Continue on US-158 South for approximately 7 miles to re-access I-85 South.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.

