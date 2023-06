HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash that closed both direction of U.S. 1 in Vance County Tuesday morning has reopened, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

On Tuesday morning, a car crash was reported at 6:12 a.m. on U.S. 1 near Tucker Lumber Road in Vance County. The incident happened near the Interstate 85 interchange.

The impact to traffic is high. Both directions reopened at 7:40 a.m.