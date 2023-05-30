Durham police officers on the scene of a crash on US 70 near Lynn Road. (Walter Dozier/CBS 17)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed both directions of US 70 in Durham Tuesday morning.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened at 8:02 a.m. on US 70 near Pleasant Drive.

Durham police said at 7:45 a.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle crash on US highway 70 near Lynn Road. Four vehicles wee involved in the crash. An adult woman and child were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two vehicle damaged in a collision on US 70 in Durham. (Walter Dozier/CBS 17)

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

CBS 17 is sending a crew to the scene. Check back for updates.