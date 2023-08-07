RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 40 westbound is shutdown near Wade Avenue early Monday morning due to a pedestrian crash, according to the Raleigh Police Department

On Monday shortly after 5:15 a.m., a vehicle crash was reported on I-40 westbound at mile marker 289 in Raleigh near Wade Avenue.

Raleigh police said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. Police said the crash is serious.

The road is shutdown near exit 289, which is near the entrance to Interstate 440. NCDOT said the road is expected to reopen at 9 a.m.

