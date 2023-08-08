RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Power officials were working to untangle power lines from an 18-wheeler when they fell onto Wade Avenue hitting at least two cars Tuesday morning.

Raleigh police told CBS 17 shortly after 8 a.m., power officials were working on Wade Avenue to untangle power lines from an 18-wheeler.

The power lines fell and hit at least two cars on Wade Avenue, according to police. No one was seriously injured.

Both directions of Wade Avenue are shut down and the expected impact to traffic is high.

The road is expected to reopen at 12:18 p.m.

Inbound traffic on Wade Avenue will do an up and over at the Blue Ridge Road exit. Westbound traffic should exit at Blue Ridge Road, then turn left on Reedy Creek Road to Edwards Mill Road to re-access Wade Avenue outbound.

CBS 17 has sent a crew to the scene. Check back for updates.