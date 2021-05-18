Wayne County bridge replacement to close road for months

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) – A bridge replacement project is expected to get underway Tuesday morning in Wayne County.

Grantham School Road will be closed where it crosses Thoroughfare Swamp until October. Drivers will take a marked detour to Suttontown Road, N.C. Highway 55, Odom Mill Rd, and Crows Foot Road.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will replace the 67-year-old bridge and construct a modern structure with wider travel lanes and shoulders.

People are asked to plan for a longer commute while using the detour.

Note: This story has been corrected. A previous NCDOT release stated the road would be closed until March 2022. A corrected release said the road should reopen by October.

