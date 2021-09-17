Weekend road closures in Johnston County, Raleigh to affect traffic

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Drivers in northern Johnston County and those who use New Bern Avenue in Raleigh may need to take alternative routes this weekend as schedule road closures take place.

Buffalo Road north of Archer Lodge Road is scheduled to close in both directions this weekend in order tor the Transportation Department to install a storm drainage pipe underneath the pavement.

Additionally, the contractor is widening the travel lanes in each direction from the current nine feet to 12 feet, and adding sidewalks on both sides of Buffalo Road between Archer Lodge Town Hall and Archer Lodge Road.

Beginning 7 p.m. Friday and extending until 6 a.m. Monday drivers will need to use a marked detour that will take them along Lake Wendell, Wall and Wendell roads.

The $1.1 million project began in June and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Furthermore, New Bern Avenue in Raleigh will have its westbound lanes closed Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will be working on the bridge over the Neuse River east of Raleigh to clear rive blockage from below.

Traffic will be detoured to Interstates 540, 87 and 440.

Laura Smith contributed to this article.