What’s driving you crazy on the roads?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Potholes, congestion, traffic-you’re bound to hit one of these whether on your commute or out running errands.
So what drives you crazy on the roads? CBS 17 wants to help alleviate some of that stress.
If you have something that drives you crazy – let traffic reporter Laura Smith know!
Send her a note and tell her what you’d like to see fixed on central North Carolina’s roads.
