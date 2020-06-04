Work closes I-440 west at Lake Boone Trail overnight, NCDOT says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Westbound lanes of Interstate 440 in Raleigh will close overnight beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
I-440 west is set to close at Lake Boone Trail so crews can place a barrier wall and pavement markings to allow traffic to shift toward the median between that exit and the next, which is Wade Avenue.
A detour will have drivers exit at Lake Boone Trail (exit 5), follow Lake Boone Trail to Blue Ridge Road, then to Wade Avenue to access I-440 west.
Work is scheduled to be done by 5 a.m. Friday, weather permitting. The closures are similar to what took place Monday on the eastbound side of I-440 between the two exits.
