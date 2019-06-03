11-foot gator breaks into home through kitchen window

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WNCN) – An alligator smashed through a window at a Florida home early Friday and made himself at home, Clearwater police said.

The 11-foot gator broke through some low windows at a home on Eagles Landing Circle West in Clearwater overnight.

The homeowner called police who in turn called a trapper.

Clearwater police posted photos of the gator on the Department’s Facebook page – showing the gator making his presence known.

The alligator was safely removed from the home and no injuries were reported.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now