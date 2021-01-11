14-year-old girl steals cop car, leads police on 20+ mile chase exceeding 110 mph

COON RAPIDS, Iowa (CBS Newspath/KCCI) — Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted with a car chase Sunday afternoon.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 14-year-old girl stole a Coon Rapids Police Department squad car.

While authorities didn’t tell KCCI how the girl managed to steal the squad car, ISP said the chase reached up to speeds over 110 mph.

Law enforcement used stop sticks and the vehicle was stopped on Highway 141 near Perry, which is about 25 miles from Coon Rapids.

While there was damage to the Coon Rapids patrol car and a Perry Police Department patrol vehicle, no one was injured.

Authorities are currently filing charges against the teenager including first-degree theft, theft of firearms, eluding and several traffic charges.

ISP says Coon Rapids, Perry, Dallas County, Guthrie County and Greene County law enforcement agencies assisted with the chase.