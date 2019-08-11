18-year-old killed, brother critically injured in Sanford Econo Lodge shooting

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Sanford Police Department is investigating after they say an 18-year-old was killed and his brother was critically injured in a shooting at the Econo Lodge Hotel late Saturday night.

Officers responded to the hotel located at 1403 N. Horner Boulevard in Sanford shortly before midnight.

Upon arrival, officers located the two brothers with gunshots wounds inside room 150.

Police say 18-year-old Davion Orlando Newby was pronounced deceased at the scene. His brother, 19-year-old Rahki Orentheo Newby is listed in critical condition at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sanford Police Department Investigative Division at 919-777-1051.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now