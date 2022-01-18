2 Durham tax preparers face prison after pleading guilty to filing false returns

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Durham tax preparers have pleaded guilty to filing false tax returns, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday.

Whitney Danielle Sales and Janelle Marie Corley both face up to five years in prison when they are sentenced in May after entering their pleas earlier this month in federal court.

Federal prosecutors accused Sales, who owned Tax Time Solutions LLC in Durham from 2014-18, and Corley of preparing fraudulent returns for clients by either claiming false education credits or manipulating their clients’ income to qualify for larger income tax credits.

Prosecutors also said Sales and Corley filed false personal income tax returns and intended to cause a tax loss of more than $1.5 million.

Both pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiring to defraud the United States, with Sales entering her plea Jan. 5 and Corley’s plea coming Jan. 13.

Sales will be sentenced May 19 and Corley will be sentenced May 26.