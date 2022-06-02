GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Two children were killed and a third suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash early Thursday in downtown Goldsboro, officials said.

The Goldsboro Police Department said the three occupants of the car were 12, 13 and 14 years old, but did not say which were died in the wreck and which was injured. The department also did not release their names but said their next of kin were notified.

Around 2:30 a.m., Goldsboro officers reported seeing a vehicle speeding on Center Street.

Officers attempted to catch up with the vehicle but it sped off and out of sight of the officers, police said.

Other officers responded to the Center Street/Royall Avenue area to search for the suspect vehicle.

They found the vehicle overturned on the railroad tracks on E. Holly Street near N. Center Street.

Two of the children were killed when they were ejected during the crash.

A third person was trapped in the car and had to be freed by members of the Goldsboro Fire Department, police said.

That person was taken to ECU Medical Center in Greenville for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Following further investigation into this incident, all three occupants of the vehicle involved in this single-car crash have been identified and the next of kin notified. The investigation remains ongoing.