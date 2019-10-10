2 people shot near Campbell University

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) – A shooting was reported Wednesday night near Campbell University’s main campus in Buies Creek, according to an alert from the university.

Sources said two people were shot off of Kivett Road, which is about a mile from campus.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

CBS 17 has a crew headed to the scene and will update the story as more information is released.

