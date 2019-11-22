28 sets of twins pose for a picture with Santa Claus

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CNN Newsource) – An annual tradition has people at an Illinois mall seeing double.

Trying to get a toddler’s photo with Santa Claus can be really tricky.

So imagine how hard it must be to cram about 50 kids and their moms into a single picture.

“I love seeing all the faces and all the outfits. It’s just so fun,” said mom of twins, Carla Vassilos.

More than two dozen sets of twins gathered at the Woodfield Mall for their third annual group photo with St. Nick.

“Honestly, I think it gets more and more crazy because now they have minds of their own and they want to go different directions,” said mother of twins, Stacy Kifer.

“But for a group of moms, it’s worth it for a photo with that guy,” agreed Jesse Kirsch.

Moms organized this annually through the Windy City Twins Facebook group.

“It’s a special thing to have twins, So I want to like take advantage of special events,” said Vassilos.

