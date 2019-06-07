4 arrested after Goldsboro authorities find stolen guns, drugs at home

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Investigators with various divisions of the Goldsboro Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people Thursday after a search of a house yielded stolen guns and drugs, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

A search warrant was executed Thursday at a home along the 400 block of N. Carolina Street. Among the items seized: four guns, three of which had been stolen; 125 grams of marijuana, less than a gram of cocaine, and “various paraphernalia items,” a release said.

Javon’ta Brandell Waters, 29, is charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of cocaine, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a $20,000 secured bond.

Michael Marquell Williams, 22, is charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony possession of a stolen firearm, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He is also being held on a $20,000 secured bond.

Marquita Renee Patrick, 35, is charged with felony possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held on a $10,000 secured bond.

Stephanie Renee Patrick, 53, is charged with failure to return rental property and larceny — both of which are misdemeanors. She is being held on a $2,000 secured bond.

The investigation and ensuing arrests are part of “an effort to combat violent crimes in the northwest portion of the city,” the release said.

“The investigation is ongoing at this time, and more arrests may stem from this search,” it added.

