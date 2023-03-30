CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Four men face drug charges after marijuana and a gun was found in their car during a traffic stop, Sampson County deputies said Thursday.

Deputies say they stopped a car at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Suttontown Road of Interstate 40 exit for a motor vehicle violation.

The sheriff’s office says they found probable cause to search the car and seized four pounds of marijuana and a handgun.

Isaiah Jones and Raekwon Hatchell, both of Maysville, and Deandre Kenner and Dasean Harvey, both of Hubert, were arrested, according to a release.

All four were charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Jones was charged with maintaining a vehicle or dwelling.

Hatchell was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

They each received a $4,000 secured bond.