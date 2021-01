RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginians who are 21 and older could be allowed to legally purchase marijuana in 2023 if legislation unveiled by Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration Wednesday is approved during this year’s General Assembly session.

The proposal comes as lawmakers convene for the first day of the session and ahead of the governor’s State of the Commonwealth address. The following is text of an excerpt of Northam’s planned remarks on the issue, as prepared for delivery: