Arrest made in August murder of 26-year-old man in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The man suspected of fatally shooting a 26-year-old man in Rocky Mount back in August is now in custody, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Rocky Mount police, along with the U.S. Marshals Task Force, arrested Willie Leevon George, Jr., 30, in connection with a murder that occurred on Aug. 22 in the 2100-block of Nancys Circle in Rocky Mount.

Officers were called to the location at 7:22 a.m. in response to a shooting. Once on scene, police began life-saving measures until EMS arrived and transported the victim to Nash UNC Health Care, police said.

The man died at the hospital.

George was captured on Sept. 7 in Fayetteville. He is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond in the Nash County Jail.

The victim’s name has still not been released by police.

