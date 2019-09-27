Billie Eilish announces March 12 concert at Raleigh’s PNC Arena

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 20: Billie Eilish performs onstage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Billie Eilish will bring her “Where do we go? World Tour” to Raleigh in March.

Eilish will play PNC Arena March 12.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 4 on Livenation.com.

Her album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, released on March 29, debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES*

03/09 – AmericanAirlines Arena – Miami

03/10 – Amway Center – Orlando

03/12 – PNC Arena – Raleigh

03/13 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia

03/15 – Madison Square Garden – New York

03/16 – Prudential Center – Newark, New Jersey

03/18 – Capital One Center – Washington

03/19 – TD Garden – Boston

03/20 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn

03/23 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit

03/24 – United Center – Chicago

03/25 – Bankers Life Fieldhouse – Indianapolis

03/27 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville

03/28 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis

03/29 – CHI Health Center Omaha – Omaha, Nebraska

04/01 – Pepsi Center – Denver

04/04 – The Forum – Los Angeles

04/05 – The Forum – Los Angeles

04/07 – Chase Center – San Francisco

04/08 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento

04/10 – Tacoma Dome – Seattle

04/11 – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena – Vancouver

