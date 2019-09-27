Billie Eilish announces March 12 concert at Raleigh’s PNC Arena

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Billie Eilish will bring her “Where do we go? World Tour” to Raleigh in March.
Eilish will play PNC Arena March 12.
Tickets go on sale Oct. 4 on Livenation.com.
Her album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, released on March 29, debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES*
- 03/09 – AmericanAirlines Arena – Miami
- 03/10 – Amway Center – Orlando
- 03/12 – PNC Arena – Raleigh
- 03/13 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia
- 03/15 – Madison Square Garden – New York
- 03/16 – Prudential Center – Newark, New Jersey
- 03/18 – Capital One Center – Washington
- 03/19 – TD Garden – Boston
- 03/20 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn
- 03/23 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit
- 03/24 – United Center – Chicago
- 03/25 – Bankers Life Fieldhouse – Indianapolis
- 03/27 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville
- 03/28 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis
- 03/29 – CHI Health Center Omaha – Omaha, Nebraska
- 04/01 – Pepsi Center – Denver
- 04/04 – The Forum – Los Angeles
- 04/05 – The Forum – Los Angeles
- 04/07 – Chase Center – San Francisco
- 04/08 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento
- 04/10 – Tacoma Dome – Seattle
- 04/11 – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena – Vancouver
