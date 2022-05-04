CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Carrboro police are searching for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman on Jones Ferry Road near Highway 54 early Wednesday.

Just after midnight, the victim was jogging in the 600 block of Jones Ferry Road, which is by the interchange with Highway 54, when the suspect came up from behind her, police said.

The suspect knocked the victim to the ground and sexually assaulted her, Carrboro police said.

A bystander heard screams and called 911, police said.

The suspect was described as clean-shaven, around 6-feet tall with a medium build and possibly in his mid-30s.

The suspect ran from the scene toward an apartment complex at 605 Jones Ferry Road.

The victim was taken to UNC Hospital, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.