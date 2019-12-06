Capital Boulevard lane closures announced ahead of traffic shift near downtown

Raleigh, NC (WNCN) – Lane closures are set for Capital Boulevard near downtown.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said contractors are shifting traffic to a new alignment between Lane Street and Wade Avenue Thursday night and Friday night between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.



The road work is all part of the Capital Boulevard Bridges Project.



Lanes closed on the northbound side Thursday night so crews can make necessary pavement tie-ins, move concrete barriers, and complete striping for the traffic shift. All lanes are expected to reopen by Friday morning at 6.



The same work will happen Friday night at 10 on the southbound side. All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 6 a.m. Saturday.



The DOT asks drivers to pay extra attention in the work zone.