CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers announced Wednesday they agreed to terms with former Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders, an unrestricted free agents.

Sanders ran for 1,126 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, helping the Eagles reach the Super Bowl. He has run for 3,708 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns in his first four seasons in the league, all with Philadelphia.

Sanders also has the ability to be a valuable receiver, catching 50 passes for 509 yards and three touchdowns his rookie season.

The Panthers plan to select a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft after trading away four draft picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears to move up eight spots. They’ve also added quarterback Andy Dalton as a backup QB.

A former second-round draft pick, Sanders will be reunited with Duce Staley, the Panthers’ recently hired running backs coach who previously worked with him in Philadelphia.

The decision to add Sanders could mean the team is ready to move on from free agent running back D’Onta Foreman, who played well after Christian McCaffrey was traded to San Francisco.

The Panthers are still in the market for a wide receiver following Moore’s departure, but that position is fairly thin this season. The team could address that need with the 39th overall pick in the draft.