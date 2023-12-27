RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s a hard number to put a finger on, but according to recent reports, there are more than 20,000 cemeteries in the United States. That number doesn’t include those that are hidden or lost.

A lot of cemeteries are in bad shape.

There is one cemetery you may have driven and never seen, that’s buried in plain sight right off New Bern Avenue in Raleigh.

Cemetery off of New Bern Avenue in Raleigh (Rod Carter/CBS 17)

Stores and shops line the road, so it’s hard to imagine driving by a cemetery and not seeing it.

But author, storyteller and Raleigh historian Oakley Dean Baldwin said it happens every day.

“I would say 99.9% of the traffic every day that comes by here, hidden in plain sight, don’t have a clue that it’s here. And if they do see it, they have no idea what it is,” Baldwin said.

The cemetery is right next to a convenience store in the Wilder’s Grove Plaza shopping center.

It is called the Wilder’s Grove Cemetery. It’s more than 200 years old and, relatively speaking, in good shape.

“I think up until the fifties and sixties, when the family members were still in the area, a lot of this maintenance was done,” Baldwin said.

The Wilder’s Grove Cemetery is the family cemetery of the Wilder Family. There are 11 plots dating back to the mid-1800s.

Among those 11 plots is the family patriarch in Wake County, Colonel Hillary Madison Wilder, who was a wealthy and prominent planter and major slaveholder.

They lived in a ten-room, two-story house on the property.

“There, they purchased 1800 acres of land and developed a second farm, which they named Wilder’s Grove,” Baldwin explained. “Back when I was a young deputy here in 1981, this area was referred to as Wilder’s Grove, but really nobody knew why. But you would get a call and they would say, you got to go out to Wilder’s Grove. And I knew exactly where it was.”

The Wilders were a well-known family in Raleigh.

“And that’s the name of the street that comes in here, and that’s the name of this area,” said Baldwin. “People don’t know what it’s from. At one time, you can picture in your mind 1800 acres of land with just pecans trees on it. So, it would take a large family to operate that. So, in 1837, Hillary and his wife built a ten room, two story home to accommodate their growing family of eight children.”

Also buried here is his son, Gaston Hillary Wilder – who among other things – served about eight years in the North Carolina Legislature, was president of Raleigh and Gaston Railroad and served on the committee to plan the new state capitol building.

Then tragedy hit.

“[In the] early 1900s, that ten-room, two-story house burned to the ground,” said Baldwin. “And after that point, we kind of lose track of the family. So the only thing that we really know left of the property is what we’re standing in now. This what this area that’s left in this wrought iron fence, other than the scattering of thick on trees.”

Now the only legacy left of the property is this centuries old cemetery, which, by all accounts is in better shape than many small burial spots of the same age.

And unlike thousands of other resting places, this one is not lost.

“That’s the key. Once it’s lost, it’s lost forever,” said Baldwin. “And I’ll give you an example, going up the hill on the right-hand side where the first landing was with Colonel John Hinton, they first built a putt putt golf course over that property.”

Often, the people who do notice the cemetery sitting here are people who come to a nearby convenience store, a clerk told CBS 17.

The clerk said sometimes people ask who owns the property, or they offer to clean it up. They even bring flowers and sometimes they leave pennies on the grave… a sign that someone visited.

Like Baldwin, they’re keeping an eye on this final resting place, not just out of respect for the dead, but for the living too.

“It’s so important to save our history and for future generations because 100 years from now,” Baldwin said.

The NC Office of State Archaeology has a program to help document cemeteries to help archaeologists keep track of them. You can learn about that by clicking here.