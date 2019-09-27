Century-old Willow Oak tree in Nash Square park to be cut down

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – An iconic tree in Raleigh’s Nash Square park will be taken down, a city official confirmed Friday.

The historic Willow Oak tree has succumbed to disease and old age, according to Raleigh’s PIO Julia Milstead.

It served as the model tree for the “Shimmer Wall” display on the side of Raleigh’s Convention Center.

Milstead said some estimate the tree to be between 100-120 years old, but its age cannot be confirmed until it is cut down.

“We understand the sentiment surrounding this tree. We love it and have tried everything we can to preserve it, but in the end, it’s a matter of safety.” Julia Milstead, Raleigh PIO

The city is still working to schedule its removal date.

