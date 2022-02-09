Chapel Hill works on projects to make roads safer for cyclists

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Chapel Hill is working to increase safety on the roads for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists. The biggest additions have been rectangular rapid flashing beacons and new bike lanes.

So far, the town has installed these improvements on five roadways:

RRFBs on Estes Dr. at Caswell Rd. (in front of Phillips Middle School)

RRFBs on Homestead Rd. at Aquatic Center Dr.

Climbing bike lane on Country Club Rd.

Bike lanes on Europa Dr.

High visibility crosswalks at the intersection of Mitchell Ln. and Roberson St.

In addition, the town has installed flexible bollards and painted a solid white line to delineate car travel lanes and bike lanes. These have been added on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at the mid-block crosswalk in front of town hall.

The town said the bollards and lines will help keep people in their lanes and encourage them to slow down as they approach the crosswalk. These installations are part of an NCDOT pilot program. If they work, they’ll staff will consider adding them to more places across the state.

Looking ahead, a separate construction project scheduled to start in Spring would create raised bike lanes from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Caswell Road, a sidewalk on the south side of Estes Drive, and a 10-foot multi-use path on the north side.

The Estes Drive Connectivity Project also includes intersection improvements at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and extends bike lanes onto Estes Drive Ext.