Coast Guardsmen rescue drowning man at Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was drowning 20 yards off Wrightsville Beach on Monday was saved by two members of the U.S. Coast Guard, Homeland Security announced.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Forrest Jones and Fireman Kyle Boeckmann, who are boat crew members at Station Wrightsville Beach, were standing on the station pier at 8:25 p.m. when they heard calls for help.

They grabbed a life ring and line and ran 150 yards down the beach.

There, the Coast Guardsmen found a group of people trying to rescue a man from the water.

Jones and Boeckmann used the life ring to pull the man out of the water – who was unresponsive and without a pulse.

Jones had the swimmer’s friends call 911 while Boeckmann assisted in administering CPR.

The man regained a pulse and consciousness after about 5 minutes.

“When we showed up, he didn’t have a heartbeat and wasn’t breathing,” Jones said. “By the time we left, he was standing upright. It makes me feel good knowing we were able to help him.”

The swimmer was transported to the hospital for treatment.

“This situation could have gone very differently if we weren’t in the right place at the right time,” Boeckmann said. “Fortunately, we also have the first aid training we needed to help.”

Latest headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now