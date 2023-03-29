HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A leading producer of pressure-treated wood products has selected Halifax County as a site for its newest manufacturing location.

According to the county Economic Development Commission, Stella-Jones Inc. has bought the former Georgia-Pacific site near Enfield. It plans to invest $9.5 million and create 10 new jobs in the initial phase of the project.

The company supplies the continent’s major electrical utilities and telecommunication companies with wood utility poles, according to a news release.

“Demand for utility poles is at an unprecedented level and this new facility is a strategic growth opportunity that integrates well with our other North American operations,” said Eric Vachon, the company’s president and CEO. “Stella-Jones is grateful to Halifax County and the Halifax County Economic Development Commission who helped make this project possible. We look forward to a long and successful future in Halifax County and North Carolina.”

The company has over 2,600 employees and 43 wood treating facilities in North America and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Québec.

“We are pleased to support companies like Stella-Jones that invest in Halifax County and create well-paying jobs for our citizens,” Vernon Bryant, chairman of the Halifax County Board of Commissioners, said. “We recognize the value of our strong wood basket and forest products supply chain as major factors in the company’s selection of the Enfield area for this new facility.”

A performance-based Economic Development Incentive Grant approved by the county’s board of commissioners helped facilitate this project. The company is eligible for matching funds from the N.C. Department of Transportation Rail Industrial Access Program for construction of a rail spur.